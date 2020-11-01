A total of 240 kilos of shabu worth P 1,632,000,000 was seized by elements of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region III (PDEA-3), NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA IADITG), Bureau of Customs, PDEA-NCR and Cabanatuan police which led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals in a controlled delivery operation along Sumacap Sur, Cabanatuan City late Friday evening.

In an initial report to PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva, the drugs were included in a cargo declared as “work bench table” shipped by a certain Ywlee 87 Trading from Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia, and consigned to a certain company called Allejam International Trading from the City of Manila.

The cargo arrived at PAL PSI Warehouse in Manila on October 24.Thru close coordination and surveillance, the misdeclared cargo was identified and subjected to X-ray scanning and physical examination which led to the discovery of heavily wrapped plastic packs of shabu.

The operating teams set an entrapment operation, through controlled delivery operation, in Cabanatuan which resulted in the apprehension of Chinese nationals Jayson Tan and James Ong.

Other confiscated pieces of evidence were one Vivo Smart Phone, one unit Honor Smart phone, two Nokia keypad cellular phone, one Honda City color gray, one Mitsubishi L300 Van, one Honda City ignition key, and one Mitsubishi L300 ignition key.

Violation of Section 4 (Importation of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the arrested suspects. PDEA