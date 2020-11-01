Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay urged the public to respect the temporary closure of cemeteries during the commemoration of All Saints Day.

Last September, the government announced that cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaria will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov.4 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines joins every Filipino in the peaceful and safe commemoration of Undas," said Gapay in a statement issued on Saturday.

"Though we are not allowed to flock to the final resting places of our loved ones, nothing will prevent us from remembering and praying for them in our homes," he said.

"We urge everyone to respect the temporary closure of these areas and follow social distancing rules until such time that the situation normalizes," he added.

Gapay also recognized and honor the fallen soldiers and the innocent victims who died because of the armed conflict and terrorist attacks.

"We likewise take this as an opportunity to honor our fallen soldiers who offered their lives in the line of duty. Let us also spare a moment to remember the innocent victims of conflict who died in the clutches of the enemies," he said.

"Their sacrifices will not be in vain and we the living shall carry on with the defense of our country's peace and security," he added. Robina Asido/DMS