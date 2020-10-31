Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) administrator, called on the public to prepare early and follow warning and advisories by authorities to avoid casualties due to Typhoon ''Rolly''.

"Let's evacuate early and do the needed repair of our houses as early as possible," Jalad said in a virtual press conference following pre-disaster risk assessment meeting on Friday.

As of 4 pm, ''Rolly'' had winds of up to 185 kilometer per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 230 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa). It was located 980 km east of Central Luzon, it added.

"Let us not ignore this. The typhoon level is strong... It can reach up to 171 km/h to 220 km/h. Above that is super typhoon. It will also cause heavy damage to high-risk structures," he added.

Jalad said ''Rolly'' is as strong as Typhoon ''Tisoy'' that hit the country in December 2019

'Based on the presentation of Pagasa, I think this typhoon has the same strength with Typhoon 'Tisoy' last year," he said.

"The casualty on' Tisoy' is much smaller than' Ursula'. The storms that arrived after 'Tisoy' because during 'Tisoy' we're able to evacuate a lot of people," he added.

Jalad said the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) will be placed under the highest alert status as '' Rolly'' moves closer to the country.

"We are still doing our estimate, but the coverage of Typhoon ''Rolly'' is wide. According to Pagasa, it has 240 km radius or 480 diameters, so based on that we are projecting how many population will be affected," he said.

''Our alert level for now is not yet officially declared blue or red, but the highest alert level will be raised in few hours," he added.

Jalad said according to Pagasa, ''Rolly'' is "forecast to move west-southwestward or southwestward tomorrow until Saturday evening and is likely to make landfall over the Central Luzon-Quezon on Sunday evening or Monday morning."

Pagasa said ''Rolly'' is expected to intensify and is likely to make landfall at peak intensity of 185-215 km/h.

"Beginning Saturday or Sunday, Northern and Central Luzon, as well as Bicol region may experience heavy to intense rains. Pagasa also noted that tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) number 3 or 4 may be raised and these are associated with destructive to very destructive typhoon-force winds," he said.

Jalad said storm warning signal number 4 can cause “very heavy damage to high-risk structures; heavy damage to medium-risk structures; moderate damage to low-risk structures; and considerable damage to structures of light materials”.

"Many houses built from medium materials are unroofed and walls might collapse. Extensive damage to agriculture is also seen," he added.

Jalad said the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon may experience rough to very rough seas thus sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for small sea crafts.

"Moderate to rough seas, meanwhile, will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao and the remaining seaboards of Luzon," he said quoting the forecast of Pagasa.

"Mariners of small sea crafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions," he added.

Because of the forecast strength of Typhoon ''Rolly'', the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) directed military commanders in the areas that will be affected by the storm to prepare for disaster response.

"AFP Chief Gen Gilbert Gapay has directed AFP units to monitor and for AFP frontline commanders to prepare for, in coordination with the OCD and NDRRMC, Tropical Storm “Rolly” that is forecast to possibly become a “Super Typhoon”," Major General Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said.

"The AFP has existing protocols and units to respond to calls for humanitarian assistance and disaster response," he said.

"These disaster response units are specifically trained and equipped to conduct search, rescue, and retrieval operations. Other assets are also available for the transport of relief goods, road clearing, and damage assessment operations," said Arevalo.

"We take time to once again call on our Kababayans to take heed and follow the directions of their own Baranggay Risk Reduction Officers especially in identified areas where the typhoon will be passing through," he said.

"As in any instance, preparation is the key in saving lives and even our properties," he added. Robina Asido/DMS