The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has finalized the new quarantine classifications for various places in the country for November, Malacanang said on Friday.

As announced by President Rodrigo Duterte earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Metro Manila, Batangas province, cities of Iloilo, Bacolod, Tacloban, and Iligan, and Lanao del Sur province will be under general community quarantine from November 1 to 30.

"Our quarantine classifications have been finalized after the lapse of time given to the local government to make an appeal," he said in the "Laging Handa" press briefing.

"All other areas are under modified general community quarantine," he added.

After Duterte announced last Monday the new quarantine classifications as part of the measure to contain the spread of coronavirus disease, the local government units were given until last Thursday to make an appeal.

Roque, in a text message, said that one of the LGUs, which he refused to mention, made an appeal. But it was denied, he said.

Metro Manila mayors earlier recommended that the National Capital Region stays under GCQ until end of the year to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Under GCQ, a few other sectors, such as amusement, gaming, and fitness establishments, as well as those in the kids and tourism industries, are not yet allowed to operate, while other industries can either fully or partially open. Celerina Monte/DMS