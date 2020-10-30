At least 16 persons died and four remained missing from Typhoon ''Quinta'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Thursday.

NDRRMC said two of the fatalities were recorded in Calabarzon, seven from Mimaropa, five from Bicol and two from Central Visayas.

Most of the victims drowned while the other were hit by falling trees.

The NDRRMC recorded a total of P737,129,545 worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure in Ilocos, Central Luzon, Bicol, Westerb Visayas, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

A total of 29,528 houses were also damaged.

The NDRRMC said there were 29 roads and five bridges in the affected regions that are still not passable.

It added 57,742 families or 242,220 individuals were affected by ''Quinta.'' There were 16,830 families or 65,579 persons inside 916 evacuation centers.

NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal said incoming storm, with international name ''Goni'', will cause damage.

"The PDRA (Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment) recommendation for the LGUs' continuing preparedness and attention to flood prone, landslide, lahar prone and storm surge areas was provided," he said.

"Rains increase the likelihood of floods and landslides in susceptible areas," he added.

''Goni'' will be named ''Rolly'' by state weather forecasters when it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Thursday. It is forecast to cross the area of Central and Southern Luzon this weekend. Robina Asido/DMS