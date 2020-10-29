At least 14 persons died while eight are missing as Typhoon ''Quinta'' lashed the country last weekend.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has recorded nine deaths, six people injured and two others still missing from Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Cordillera Administrative Region.

In its latest report, the Office of Civil Defense in Bicol said five people died. Three casualties were from Gigmoto, Catanduanes, one from Bacacay, Albay and another from Daet, Camarines Norte.

OCD Bicol said six from Catanduanes and Camarines Sur remained missing while 15 from Camarines Norte, Sorsogon, Albay and Catanduanes were injured.

OCD Bicol said damage worth P688,735,558.77 to agriculture and infrastructure were recorded in the province of Albay. Catanduanes, Camarines Sur and Sorsogon.

NDRRMC also recorded damage to agriculture and infrastructure in other regions affected by the typhoon. This were P4,894,688 in Ilocos Region, P8,000,000 in Central Luzon, P369,287,759 in Calabarzon and P17,846,924 in Western Visayas.

According to the NDRRMC, 93 road sections and 20 bridges in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Cordillera Administrative Region were affected by flooding, road slip, landslide and soil erosion.

Forty road sections and five bridges remain not passable.

In Bicol, a total of 10,716 houses were damaged, of which 10,204 were partially damaged while 512 were totally destroyed.

OCD Bicol said a total of 252,944 families or 992,404 individuals from 803 barangays were affected by the typhoon, of which 390 families or 1,589 persons were inside 24 evacuation centers.

NDRRMC also recorded 49,557 families or 209,457 persons from 787 barangay were affected by Quinta in Central Luzon, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

It said 12,223 families or 48,417 persons are being served inside 704 evacuation centers while 2,357 families or 7,965 persons are being served outside evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS