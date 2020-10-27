The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued seven but one remained missing after a vessel sunk off the waters of Batangas on Monday morning.

Commodore Armand Balilo, PCG spokesman, said due to rough seas MV Oceanic Explorer 3 submerged at 0.5 nautical miles off Keppel Shipyard, Barangay San Roque, Bauan at around 7 am.

“The PCG search and rescue successfully rescued seven of the eight crew members onboard. They are currently onboard (tugboat) MTUG Cedar 6,” he said.

“Personnel of the Coast Guard Sub-Station in Bauan continue efforts to rescue the last missing crew member,” he added.

Balilo said because of the bad weather another maritime incident was recorded in Batangas on Monday.

The incident involved MV RoRo-12 that ran aground at Bonito Island, Tingloy, Maricaban around 8 am.

Personnel of the Coast Guard sub-station in Tingloy are now on their way to assist five crew members of the vessel who are taking shelter at Bonito Island while waiting for an tugboat to provide towing assistance, he said. Robina Asido/DMS