The Philippine and Japan discussed two countries' defense partnership in a video teleconference on Friday.

Arsenio Andolong, Department of National Defense (DND) public affairs service chief said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana discussed " various aspects of the defense partnership ''with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

Topics were the two countries’ capacity-building efforts, regional security cooperation, and measures undertaken to counter the coronavirus disease

2019 (COVID-19) pandemic."

Andolong said "the video teleconference was the first meeting between Secretary Lorenzana and Minister Kishi since the appointment of the latter as the Defense Minister of Japan on 18 September 2020."

"Secretary Lorenzana conveyed the commitment of the Department of National Defense to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, extending his invitation to Minister Kishi to visit the Philippines for an official visit when conditions improve and travel restrictions are lifted," he said.

Andolong said Kishi also expressed Japan’s initiative to pursue cooperation on infection control measures.

“We would like to share information about how to prevent the cases of infection during disaster relief activities amid the pandemic,” said Kishi.

Andolong said Lorenzana and Kishi also agreed to improve bilateral cooperation, especially on technology transfer and capacity-building between the two countries and discussed the various multilateral security and defense efforts facilitated through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“I welcome the outcomes of the Philippines-Japan Joint Working Group (JWG) on Logistics and Defense Equipment and Technology Cooperation during the inaugural Defense Industry Forum last year, which served as venues for developing logistics and defense industry collaboration between our ministries,” Lorenzana said.

“We recognize Japan’s efforts to support the defense initiatives of ASEAN Members States through its active engagement in the ADMM (ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting)?Plus and its updated Vientiane Vision 2.0,” he added.

Andolong said the two defense chiefs also reiterated the importance of "upholding the principles of freedom of navigation in the region, with Secretary Lorenzana stating that the Philippines firmly promotes addressing territorial and jurisdictional disputes in the South China Sea/West Philippine Sea (SCS/WPS) by peaceful means."

“We call on concerned parties to desist from any action and activity that contravenes the ASEAN-China Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, as these generate tension, mistrust and uncertainty, and threatens regional peace and stability,” Lorenzana said.

“The Philippines remains firmly committed to working with other ASEAN Members and Plus Countries, and China towards the early conclusion of an effective Code of Conduct," he added. Robina Asido/DMS