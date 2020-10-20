Malacanang said on Monday that the 13th month pay will be paid "pro-rata."

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was the explanation of Labor Undersecretary Banjo Benavidez, particularly in the case of workers who were not able to go to work for several months due to the lockdown or temporary closure of some businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Pro-rata based on the actual salary earned," he said.

He said pro-rata means that if an employee worked for 12 months in one year, he or she will get a full 13th month pay. But if the employee worked only for six months during the year, the payment is only one-half of the 13th month pay.

According to the Department of Labor and Employment, 13th month pay is based on the basic salary of an employee within a calendar year.

It should be released to the workers not later than December 24. Celerina Monte/DMS