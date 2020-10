A 5.4 magnitude quake struck Looc, Mindoro Occidental at 4:06 am, which residents of Metro Manila felt on Saturday morning.

The quake, tectonic in origin, occurred 44 kilometers west of Looc, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). It added that it was not expecting reports of damage.

Intensity Five was felt in Looc and Lubang, Occidental Mindoro.

Intensity Four was registered in Abra de Ilog and Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Lian, Lemery and Tingloy, Batangas;Tagaytay City, Mendez, Amadeo and Alfonso, Cavite;

Intensity Three was reported in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Paluan, Rizal and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro; San Pascual, Batangas; Biñan and Cabuyao, Laguna; City of Manila; Muntinlupa City; Makati City; Quezon City; Pasig City; Cainta, Rizal

Intensity Two was monitored in Soccoro, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Naujan and San Teodoro, Oriental Mindoro; San Pascual, Batangas; Indang, Cavite; Marikina City; Malabon City; Meycauayan City, Bulacan; Floridablanca, Pampanga

Intensity One was felt in Pola, Oriental Mindoro; Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro. DMS