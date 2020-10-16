The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday destroyed P6,245,761,547.81 worth of dangerous drugs at the Integrated Waste Management, Inc. in Barangay Aguado, Trece Martires City, Cavite.

PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva said the destruction is in compliance with the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to immediately destroy seized contraband to avoid recycling by unscrupulous individuals.

Duterte’s order came after the Senate hearing on September 29, 2020 where the issue of illegal drugs being kept in storage facilities was raised to avoid recycling.

The agency has been destroying confiscated drug evidence recovered during anti-drug operations and those turned over by other law enforcement agencies recently ordered by the courts.

Guest of honor and speaker during the activity was Benedicto Malcontento, Prosecutor General of the Department of Justice's National Prosecution Service.

PDEA key officials, Barangay Aguado, Trece Martires City officials, representatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement agencies, Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), non-government organizations (NGOs), and media partners witnessed the activity.

Destroyed through thermal decomposition were a total of 1,394 kilograms and 2,273,935 milliliters of assorted pieces of drug evidence composed of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, marijuana, cocaine, ephedrine, ketamine, diazepam, methyl ephedrine, nalbuphine, MDA, GBL, 2C-B, liquid ecstasy, and expired medicines. PDEA