The Philippine National Police (PNP) has directed all regional directors to conduct proactive defense measures following the order of the Communist Party of the Philippines to New People’s Army members to intensify attacks against government forces in cities and rural areas.

“The Chief PNP, PGen Camilo Pancratius Cascolan has directed all RD of PROs to conduct proactive defense measures. This is to intensify checkpoint and choke point operations along major thoroughfares and possible entry and exit points to engage, intercept and prevent any planned atrocities,” Col. Ysmael Yu, PNP spokesperson, said Thursday.

Yu said regional directors were ordered to implement Enhanced Managing Police Operations (E-MPO) strategy to deter any communist terror group attacks.

According to the CPP, they believe the increasing number of tactical offensives mounted by the NPA is “indubitable proof that the people’s army continues to grow in strength and enjoy the deep support among the peasant masses”.

They said the rising number of NPA offensives during the past months show that President Rodrigo Duterte’s declared goal of ending local communist armed conflict is bound to fail.

“Duterte’s declared goal of crushing the NPA before the end of his term is set to fail and will surely be rescheduled for the nth time,” CPP said.

CPP said the masses support the NPA’s tactical offensives because these serve their interests and are carried out in their defense. Ella Dionisio/DMS