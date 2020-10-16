Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said on Thursday that the 13th month pay of workers should be given on or before December 24 and no establishment is exempted from implementing this.

Bello made the statement after he previously entertained the idea of deferring the payment of 13th month pay for those "distressed" companies due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"We will not postpone, we will not defer. We will not give any exemption to the payment of 13th month pay. The law says pay the workers on or before December 24. That will be implemented by the Department of Labor (and Employment)," he said in the "Laging Handa" televised briefing.

As to micro and small enterprises, Bello said the government will assist them.

He said his office will request Finance Secretary Carlos Dominquez III to subsidize the MSEs (micro and small enterprises).

But if the subsidy could not be feasible, Bello said the DOLE could assist them to get loan facilities with the bank. Celerina Monte/DMS