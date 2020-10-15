President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet wants the local government units to have a uniform curfew of four hours as part of the government's move to further open the economy, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

In an interview with state-run PTV4, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said most of the curfew, particularly in Metro Manila is from 10pm to 5 am, while others have longer hours.

"So, the decision of the Cabinet is to recommend to all the local government units to shorten the curfew. This is the recommendation to local government units because they are the ones that will implement through ordinances," he said.

Asked if the curfew is from 12 midnight to 4am, Roque said, "that's the recommendation of the Cabinet, but, of course, since there is a need to pass an ordinance, that's up to the local government."

President Rodrigo Duterte presided over a full Cabinet meeting last Monday and discussed how the government could increase economic activities.

Among those approved were shortening of curfew hours and one seat apart inside public transportation. Celerina Monte/DMS