Malacanang said on Monday that giving the 13th month pay of the employees is mandatory under the Labor Code.

This was news reports said after Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III is proposing deferment of the 13th month pay for companies with huge losses due to coronavirus pandemic.

"The law has not been amended. That is the law. That is a mandatory provision of the Labor Code," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a televised press briefing, referring to the grant of 13th month pay.

He said the release of the 13th month pay could not be deferred unless the law is amended.

Under a Department of Labor circular, the 13th month pay shall be paid not later than December 24 of each year.

Bello's suggestion on the deferment of the distribution of 13th month pay drew strong criticisms among the workers and labor groups. Celerina Monte/DMS