Following the official opening of classes on Monday, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso signed an ordinance banning daytime use of videoke or karaoke within the city.

Domagoso signed Ordinance No. 8688 with Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan and Majority Floor Leader Joel Chua on Thursday.

Under the ordinance, using karaoke and videoke machines as well as other sound-producing devices that will disturbe community are prohibited from 7am to 5 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Violators will be fined P1,000 for first-time offenders, while second-time offenders will be fined P2,000 and P3,000 for the third offense.

Domagoso passed the ordinance upon receiving many complaints from parents of students whose online classes were “disturbed by neighbors using karaoke machines” since the school year officially opened on Monday.

“All barangay officials and police officers are tasked to implement this ordinance. This ordinance shall take effect immediately upon its approval,” the ordinance said. Robina Asido/DMS