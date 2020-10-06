A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit the province of Occidental Mindoro on Monday morning, the Phiippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor, whose epicenter is located at 31km southeast of Looc, was recorded around 2:16 am.

No damage is expected from the quake, t tectonic in origin and has a depth of 121km, said Phivolcs

Intensity IV was recorded in Looc, Lubang, Mamburao, Paluan, and Sablayan, Occidental Mindor and Tagaytay City; while Intensity II was felt over Makati City; Quezon City; Mandaluyong City; Malabon City; Muntinlupa City and Pasig City.

Based on recorded instrumental intensities, Intensity IV was recorded in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Intensity III in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; Intensity II over Bacoor City; Las Piñas City; Muntinlupa City; Calumpit and Plaridel, Bulacan; Dolores, Quezon; Carmona, Cavite; and Intensity I in Marikina City; Quezon City; San Juan City; Guagua, Pampanga; Gumaca and Mauban, Quezon; Marilao and San Rafael, Bulacan; Talisay, Batangas. Robina Asido