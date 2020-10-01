The House of Representatives Wednesday rejected an offer by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to resign as speaker.

After nominal voting, 184 lawmakers voted yes to reject Cayetano's offer to quit, one voted no while nine abstained.

Earlier, Cayetano offered to resign after a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco Tuesday night.

''I'm offering my resignation, here and now, to you, my dear colleagues. The fate of the budget lies in your hands,'' said Cayetano in a speech at the House of Representatives.

''This may be my last speech as Speaker,'' said Cayetano.

On Tuesday night, Cayetano said Duterte asked Velasco to wait until December before taking over as speaker. Cayetano said Velasco told Duterte that he would assume the post on October 14.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told dzBB that he would wait for Duterte to comment.

Roque said Duterte is more concerned about the passage of the 2022 national budget which is vital as the country copes with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under a term-sharing agreement, Cayetano will serve as speaker from 2019 to 2020 and Velasco will then take over. DMS