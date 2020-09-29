The Metropolitan Manila Council (MMC) have agreed not to disclose to the public its recommendation to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) regarding the community quarantine status of Metro Manila starting October 1.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Jojo Garcia said in a virtual press briefing earlier today that the MMC submitted its recommendation to the IATF.

“We cannot disclose it to avoid confusion. Hence, we will let the IATF decide on the matter with finality,” Garcia said.

Garcia noted the COVID-19 cases in NCR are already on a downward trend.

“I am happy to announce that the recorded COVID cases in the metropolis are gradually decreasing. We want to maintain it to further reduce the number of cases in NCR,” Garcia said.

Garcia assured that all Metro Manila mayors are ready to implement any community quarantine status, whether it is general community quarantine (GCQ) or modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

According to the MMDA official, other issues that were tackled during the MMC meeting last night are the Balik-Probinsya Program of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and banning home quarantine.

Metro Manila is placed under GCQ until September 30.

The MMC, comprised of the mayors of the 16 cities and one municipality, is the governing and policy-making body of the MMDA. Ella Dionisio/DMS