By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to retain the one-meter distance between passengers in public transportation.

This was announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a televised address on Saturday.

"After the President studied the recommendation of both sides to maintain the one meter social distancing in public transportation and those who are saying that it can be reduce as long as the public are wearing mask, face shield, without talking, eating and used of sanitation in public transportation. The President has already made a decision yesterday," said Roque.

"The President decided to maintain the one meter social distancing in public transportation. It will also be implemented together with wearing of mask, face shield, without talking, eating and used of sanitation in public transportation," he added.

Following the announcement of the decision of the president, Assistant Transport Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran assured that the transportation department will comply and strictly enforce the one meter social distancing.

''The President has spoken. We shall aggressively comply and strictly enforce the 1-meter physical distancing in all public transport as envisioned and mandated,'' she said in a Viber message.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) reduced the distance between passengers in public transport from one meter to .75 meter on Monday.

But Duterte ordered a review of this decision, following outcry from health professionals that cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would increase.

The restoration of the one meter social distancing in public transportation was also supported by Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año. DMS