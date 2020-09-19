President Rodrigo Duterte has issued a proclamation extending the period of the state of calamity throughout the country for one year due to coronavirus disease.

Under Proclamation No. 1021, which was signed on September 16, Duterte said the extension will be for a period of one year, effective September 13 2020 to September 12, 2021, unless earlier lifted or extended as circumstances may warrant.

He said the extension will effectively afford the national government, as well as the local government units, ample latitude to continue utilizing the appropriate funds, including the Quick Response Fund, in their disaster preparedness and response efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It will also allow the government to monitor and control prices of basic necessities and prime commodities, and provide basic services to the affected population.

Duterte directed all government agencies and LGUs to continue rendering full assistance to and cooperation with each other and mobilize the necessary resources to undertake critical, urgent, and appropriate disaster response aid and measures in a timely manner to curtail and eliminate the threat of the virus.

"All law enforcement agencies, with the support from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, are hereby directed to continue undertaking all necessary measures to ensure peace and order in affected areas, as may be necessary," he said.

Duterte initially issued a proclamation in March declaring a state of calamity in the country for six months due to COVID-19 pandemic. Celerina Monte/DMS