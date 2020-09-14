The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Dito Telecommunity Inc. has yet to submit its proposal on putting up cell sites within military camps in the country.

"No number yet of cell sites to be put up or in which camps. Dito Telecommunity, Inc. is yet to submit their proposal for the AFP vet and concur upon," Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman said Sunday.

"The intent of the MOA to allow Dito to collocate their facilities in AFP Camps is necessarily subject to situations and limitations unique in every military installation," he said.

"Therefore, notwithstanding the letter and intent of the MOA, there is a tedious process that is required ?and the AFP’s concurrence, as the host, will have to be secured first," he added.

Dito Telecommunity, the country's third telecom company, is 40 percent owned by China Telecommunications Corp.

Just last week, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told the appropriations committee of the House of Representatives that he had signed the contract submitted by Dito Telecommunity Corp.

“I think this is just fair for Dito because they will be just providing signals or telco services in the provinces," Lorenzana told the lawmakers.

"They also want to be inside camps for security and protection,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS