The Department of Health ( DOH) said Sunday that 20, 472 patients survived coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) as part of its weekly mass recover adjustment.

This brought total recoveries to 207, 568, the DOH said.

New cases reached 3,372 cases to bring the total to 261, 216. Active cases reached 49, 277 of which 87.6 percent are mild, the DOH said. Critical cases account for 2.2 percent, severe 1.4 percent and asymptomatic, 8.8 percent.

Deaths from COVID-19 were recorded at 79, with 23 occurring at the National Capitol Region. DMS