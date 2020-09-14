President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese Defense Minister and State Councilor Wei Fenghe stressed the importance to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea in their meeting in Malacanang on Friday.

''We must always be guided by our commitments in international law. Any and all disputes need to be resolved peacefully in full accord with the UNCLOS (United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea) and all relevant international instruments,'' said Duterte in an official statement.

Duterte stressed ''the importance of concluding an effective and substantive Code of Conduct'', saying that ''when completed this will be an important and lasting legacy of the ASEAN and China in ensuring peace, security and stability in the area.''

''All relevant players with a stake there must see themselves as playing an important stabilizing role,'' said Duterte.

Wei, who thanked Duterte for the opportunity for the courtesy call, conveyed the importance with which Chinese President Xi Jinping and China accord relations with President Rodrigo Duterte and the Philippines.

Wei had earlier signed an agreement with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana signed the implementing guidelines for the implementation of a 130 million renminbi (P1 billion) grant that China is giving to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the form of equipment, especially for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Wei said that China is ready to work with the Philippines on maritime cooperation, advance negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and manage differences in order to secure peace and stability in that area. DMS