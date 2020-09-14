By Robina Asido

US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, who was granted absolute pardon by President Rodrigo Duterte last Monday, was deported on Sunday, the Bureau of Immigration ( BI) said.

Pemberton, who was convicted in 2015 for killing transgender Jennifer Laude, boarded a military aircraft bound for the United States at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, at 9: 14 am, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

“He was escorted by BI agents to ensure that he has boarded his aircraft,'' said Morente.

“As a consequence of the deportation order against him, Pemberton has been placed in the Bureau’s blacklist, perpetually banning him from coming back,” said Morente.

The Olongapo City Regional Court ordered the release of Pemberton last Sept 2 despite having served five years of his six to ten year sentence. Judge Roline Ginez-Abalde said Pemberton accumulated good conduct time allowances (GCTA) while being detained.

It said Pemberton had served a total of 2,142 days and earned 1,548 GCTAs. This this amounts to 3,690 days, or 10 years, one month, and 10 days -- more than the 10-year maximum penalty imposed on him, the court said.

Morente revealed that Pemberton has been in the BI’s blacklist since Sept. 16, 2015, when he was ordered deported by the BI’s Board of Commissioners for being an undesirable alien after being charged for murder, and later being convicted of homicide.

He said the order was signed by then BI Chief Siegfred Mison, and deputies Gilberto Repizo and Abdullah Mangotara.

"His criminal case is separate from his immigration case,” said Morente.

“The Bureau saw that he is a risk to public safety, having been found guilty of the crime. Hence he was tagged as an undesirable alien, and will be expelled from the Philippines,” he added.

Morente explained that the BI ordered Pemberton’s deportation more than three months before the Olongapo court rendered its verdict, which found him guilty of homicide and sentenced him to 6 to 12 years in prison.

“Following standard deportation procedures, we had to wait until he completed serving his sentence before we could implement the deportation order,” he said.

Morente said the custody of Pemberton was turned over to BI last Friday after the Olongapo Regional Trial Court approved his release earlier this month.

“We have coordinated with the Bureau of Corrections for his turnover to our agents upon his release,” he said.

Morente said Pemberton underwent regular processing and booking procedures, and was required to secure clearances from the appropriate offices, as well as to present a travel document, and outbound travel arrangements, before being deported.

“Upon completion of the required documents, we immediately implemented the deportation,” he said.

Should he attempt to re-enter the country after being deported, he will be denied entry and will be excluded,” Morente said. Robina Asido/DMS