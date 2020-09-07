The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 2,839 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases to 237,365.

“A total of 2,839 confirmed cases are reported based on the total tests done by 96 out of 115 current operational labs,” DOH said in its latest bulletin.

The health department also said 81 percent of the new cases occurred from August 24 to September 6.

Majority of the new cases came from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 894.

There were 48,803 active cases, of which 88.6 percent were mild, 8.0 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and two percent critical.

The DOH said 85 more individuals died from COVID-19, putting the total fatalities to 3, 875.

Of the 85 deaths, 29 occurred in September, 33 in August, six in July, three in June, six in May, seven in April and one in March.

As to the recoveries, 23,074 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the total to 184, 687.

“Moreover, there were 27 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, there were 26 deaths and one active case,” DOH said. Ella Dionisio/DMS