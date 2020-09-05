The Philippine National Police- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) on Friday said they are validating reports about a COVID-19 underground hospital for Chinese nationals in other parts of Luzon.

In a radio interview, Police Brig. General Rhoderick Armamento, CIDG deputy director for operations, said they received reports about alleged COVID-19 facilities in Calabarzon and Metro Manila.

“Right now, validation and intelligence build up is ongoing. Not only in Region 3 but also in areas in Region 4A, Metro Manila,” Armamento said.

“We are under (intelligence) build up so that once and for all, all these kinds of facilities will be stopped… it is very critical because they (Chinese) only get examined and whether positive or negative they will just be allowed to go… they don’t undergo quarantine,” he said.

Last May, CIDG raided an unauthorized clinic and pharmaceutical store in Mabalacat City where two Chinese, reportedly a supervisor of the clinic and a pharmacist at the store, were apprehended.

The seven-bed underground hospital is only catering to Chinese and most patients were allegedly experiencing symptoms of respiratory problems.

Several Chinese medicines and items allegedly not registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were also seized.

The CIDG chief said the suspects applied to be an accredited medical facility but was not approved.

“On our backtracking, they applied but not as a COVID-19 facility, just a medical facility but was not approved so that facility is really illegally operating,” he said.

Armamento said the suspects have been charged for violation of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Act and the Medical Act. Ella Dionisio/DMS