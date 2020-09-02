President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran as the new president and CEO of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

The Chief Executive announced this on Monday night during the taped televised meeting with some members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease in Malacanang.

"I am announcing the new PhilHealth chief, Gierran. He is a retired director of the NBI. Gierran, he is a lawyer and an accountant...I told him the next two years will be devoted to fight against corruption," he said.

Duterte ordered Gierran to go after corrupt individuals in PhilHealth.

"Look for anyone whom we can send to jail," he said.

He also ordered Gierran to reshuffle the regional vice presidents of PhilHealth within the next two to three days.

The President also made similar order to reshuffle the regional officers of the Bureau of Customs and the NBI.

He said those who would refuse to be moved to other offices would be called to Malacanang.

"I will send them a memorandum, I will ask them to report to me here in Malacanang...I will ask them to research how not to serve the government properly," Duterte said.

"If they are there (at their position) for a long time, the element of familiarity always enters the picture. That's what is difficult. If they are there for a long time, they should be removed," he added.

The President said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, the head of the task force he ordered to investigate the alleged corruption in PhilHealth, is winding up his probe.

"I think he has seen proof enough to come up with an indictment. I hope this sad episode in our national life or journey towards nation-building will be somehow corrected," he added.

Gierran replaced Ricardo Morales who was forced to quit from the job due to corruption allegations. He is also undergoing treatment due to lymphoma.

Gierran, who was present in the IATF meeting, said he did not ask for the position, which he believed would give him "gargantuan" task.

He thanked Duterte for giving him the opportunity to serve again the country. Celerina Monte/DMS