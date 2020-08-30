One soldier and an Abu Sayyaf member were killed while seven other troops were wounded in a clash as the bandit group was fleeing from an earlier encounter in Sulu Saturday morning.

Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., WestMinCom chief, said troops of the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion were conducting intensified military operation when they encountered around 30 reported Abu Sayyaf at Sitio Baunoh Butong, Barangay Kabbon Takas, Patiku at 9:55 a.m.

The intensified focused military operation against the Abu Sayyaf, led by Mundi Sawadjaan, was ordered by Gonzales following the suicide bombing in Jolo last Monday where at least 15 were killed.

Vinluan said the enemy withdrew after the 30-minute encounter.

“Our troops are in pursuit of the evading local terrorists in the hinterlands of Patikul,” said Brig. Gen. William Gonzales, JTF Sulu commander.

"We will employ all military assets to destroy the fleeing Abu Sayyaf members who are perpetrators of the Jolo bombing," Gonzales said.

"I personally thank the Mayor of Patikul Kabir Hayudini, for declaring the Abu Sayyaf persona non grata last August 27 which led to the successful armed encounter of our troops this morning in his municipality,” he added.

Troops of the 5th Scout Ranger Battalion engaged the same Abu Sayyaf group within the same barangay, which resulted in the death of one soldier and wounding of seven others.

“I urge the peace-loving people of Mindanao to offer prayers for our operating troops, for the fallen and his bereaved family, for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and for everyone’s safety,” said Vinluan.

Vinluan said while conducting clearing operation, the troops also recovered one enemy cadaver and one R4 rifle with M203 grenade launcher. Robina Asido/DMS