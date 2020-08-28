Major Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command chief, said there is no need to declare martial law if the people in Sulu will actively cooperate with authorities.

"Actually yesterday I went to Sulu. We had PPOC (provincial peace and order council) meeting and it is presided by the governor, the municipal mayors and other stakeholders, I emphasized that with the active participation of the local officials down to barangay level to the individuals. There is no need to declare martial (law) here, we have a lot of templates that became successful," Vinluan said in a radio interview Thursday.

Vinluan said all the participants agreed and called for the cooperation of the civilian population.

It can be recalled that, following the deadly bomb explosions in Jolo on Monday, Army Chief Lt. Gen Cirilito Sobejana emphasized the need to declare martial law in Sulu province.

Vinluan said before the explosions last Monday, the military have pre-empted bombings with the cooperation of the civilian population in the province.

"Actually our manhunt operation is continuous. We have killed five suicide bombers and supposed to be on June 26 they will execute the suicide bombing but we were able to pre-empt it because of the help of the civilians," said Vinluan.

"When it comes to terrorism there is no such thing as an impenetrable barrier so although were able to foil there several attempts in the past sometimes they were able to get through but it does not mean that our soldiers have been remiss of their job," he added. Robina Asido/DMS