Malacanang said on Thursday it is easy for Vice President Leni Robredo to criticize the government amid the coronavirus crisis because she is not the one who is expected to be on top of the situation.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque debunked the accusation of Robredo that the people seemed to be left by their leader in the wake of the health crisis and it would be up to them if they die or not.

"I beg to disagree, seriously disagree with the Vice President," he said, noting the "very low mortality rate" due COVID-19 in the country.

"It's not true that our response is not sufficient. Perhaps it's easy to criticize because we are not at the middle of the pandemic as we are not the ones who is expected to take action. So, it's really easy for you to criticize, but the President, he is not criticizing VP Leni," Roque said.

He said Duterte recognizes the help of Robredo.

"The President is just requesting that we unite in this time of pandemic; set aside politics," he said.

Roque said it would still be a long time between now and 2022 when the next national elections will be held.

"Let us help first the people," he added.

Duterte, in a recent public message, told Robredo "not to add fuel to the fire" as the people are already a bit desperate due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the statement following Robredo's own televised message where she cited some of her recommendations to the government on how to address the crisis.

But Malacanang earlier said the Duterte administration has been implementing some of Robredo's proposals. Celerina Monte/DMS