President Rodrigo Duterte has distanced himself from his supporters calling for a revolutionary government.

Duterte, in a taped televised message on Monday night in Davao City but was aired on Tuesday morning, noted there were those pushing for a revolutionary government, which he was supposed to lead also until 2021.

"You know, many are now pushing for revolutionary government. Then they are saying that I am...I have nothing to do with that. I don't know those people and that is not my job," he said.

The issue on the supposed revolutionary government came out when about 300 people, including those who joined online, gathered in Clark, Pampanga recently and pushed for a revolutionary government.

Dubbed as the People's National Coalition for Revolutionary Government and Charter Change, the event was organized by the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee, the same group which supported Duterte's presidential bid in the 2016 elections.

The group even invited Philippine National Police chief General Archie Gamboa, who did not participate in the event.

The coalition was seeking for Duterte's installation as head of the supposed revolutionary government under a revolutionary constitution to last until Dec. 31, 2021. After that elections would be held under the newly amended constitution under a federal form of government.

Some quarters, including lawmakers, have said that the action of the group could be considered as inciting to sedition.

But while the Duterte administration dismissed the call for a revolutionary government, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the private group was just exercising its freedom of expression and this could not be a ground to charge the people behind the move since there was no clear and present danger that the government needs to suppress. Celerina Monte/DMS