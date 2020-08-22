President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Friday Filipinos to emulate the courage and patriotism that late Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. had shown particularly in this time of coronavirus disease pandemic.

This as Duterte joined the entire Filipino nation in commemorating the Ninoy Aquino Day, which was declared as a special non-working day.

"Today, we honor the late Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, Jr. whose life, work and impact on government have uplifted the lives of many, especially the oppressed and marginalized," the President said.

"As this important occasion is remembered during this time that we are facing a global public health crisis, may we emulate Ninoy's courage and patriotism so we may all be heroes through acts of discipline, goodwill and social responsibility," he said.

Duterte called on everyone to cooperate and work with the government in order to be safe.

He also asked the people to "generously share" their resources to those who have less in life during these trying times.

Aquino, who arrived from the US, was assassinated at the tarmac of the Manila International Airport on August 21, 1983. Celerina Monte/DMS