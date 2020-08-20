A resident died from a heart attack as a 6.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Masbate on Tuesday, raising the death toll to two.

''The person had a heart attack during the earthquake,'' said Mayor Felipe Catana of Cataingan municipality, hardest hit by the tremor, in an interview with dzBB.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located seven kilometers southeast of Cataingan, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Catana said 50 persons were injured but this figure could increase at the Bicol regional Office of Civil Defense said 48,mostly from Cataingan and Palanas municipalities, were hurt.

Estimated damages to infrastructures was placed at P23, 960,000, according to a report by the Bicol regional Office of Civil Defense.

Damaged were roads and other government buildings such as offices, schools, police station, hospital, market and port.

OCD Bicol said the quake caused landslides in Brgy. Matayu, Cataingan and sea sinkhole in Brgy. Kasabangan, Pio V Corpuz. Robina Asido/DMS

Palace tells evacuees in Masbate not to be complacent despite low COVID-19 cases

Malacanang urged on Wednesday residents in Masbate who are temporarily staying in evacuation centers following the strong earthquake that rocked the province to observe the minimum health protocols and not to be complacent despite the reported low cases of coronavirus.

In an interview by CNN Philippines, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reassured that the government will assist them after the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that hit Masbate on Tuesday morning.

"I would like to assure our Masbateño brothers and sisters that help has been prepositioned and further assistance is on the way. We are talking about food packs; we are talking about water; we are talking about blankets; we are talking about the things that they would need in resettlement areas and, of course, there will be manpower also to ensure that even in temporary evacuation areas that there would be social distancing because of the threat of the COVID-19," he said.

"One thing going for Masbate is that they have very low cases of COVID-19, but nonetheless, they should not be too complacent; even if they will be staying in temporary shelters, they have to observe social distancing," Roque stressed.

As of August 18, the Department of Health-Bicol Region reported there were 114 total COVID-19 cases in Masbate with 53 active cases, 61 recoveries and zero death.

Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte wants to visit Masbate.

"But whether or not he will be able to make it, I will find out later in the day," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS