Private motorcycles need not have barriers if both riders are living in the same house in places under the general community quarantine, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the decision was reached during a meeting of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

"For motorcycle back riding under GCQ, riders living in the same house, there is no need for motorcycle barrier," he said.

But Roque said for riders not living in the same house, the motorcycle must have an "Angkas"-like designed barrier. He was referring to the barrier designed by Angkas, a motorcycle ride-hailing platform.

The spokesman also clarified that the backrider must be an Authorized Person Outside Residence (APOR), while the driver may or may not be an APOR.

"Motorcycle must be privately owned and not for hire and both riders should have face masks and full-face helmets that must be worn at all times while backriding," he said.

Areas in the country which remain under GCQ until August 31 are Metro Manila, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, Nueva Ecija, Batangas, Quezon, Iloilo City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, and the municipalities of Minglanilla and Consolacion in Cebu province.

Previously, the government required all private motorcycles with the drivers and back riders who are spouses or common-law partners, to have a barrier between them. Those who failed to abide by the regulations were given citation tickets. Celerina Monte/DMS