A human rights advocate was shot dead in Bacolod City Monday night.

A police report said Zara Alvarez, 30, was on her way home when she was killed around 7pm at Sta. Maria St., Ereco Subdivision, Bacolod City.

According to the witnesses, they heard six gunshots from an unidentified suspect who fled.

The Karapatan human rights group condemned the death of Alvarez, saying she is the 13th human rights worker killed under the Duterte administration.

According to its secretary general Cristina Palabay, the victim was a fierce and dedicated human rights defender, and her death is a tremendous loss for all.

“We strongly call for justice,” Palabay said.

Alvarez is a paralegal of Karapatan ? Negros Island.

She is also the research and advocacy officer of the Negros Island Health Integrated Program.

Palabay claimed Alvarez has been receiving threats and harassment from the military.

“Along with the military’s trumped-up murder charge, Alvarez was also among the at least 600 names included in the Department of Justice’s petition to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army as 'terrorists' in 2018 along with murdered peace consultants Randy Malayao and Randall Echanis,” she said.

She was also included in the red-tagging posters that circulated in Bacolod City that year along with other activists, organizers, and advocates such as human rights lawyer Benjamin Ramos, who was also shot to death November that year.

“We extend our condolences to Zara’s family and friends, as we and many other colleagues mourn the killing of a beloved human rights and health worker,” Palabay said.

“We will never relent in pursuing justice for Zara, Ka Randy and all victims of extrajudicial killings in calling for an independent probe into these ruthless murders,” she added. Ella Dionisio/DMS