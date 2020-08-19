A retired police colonel died while the number of injured persons rose to 26 following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Masbate Tuesday, authorities said.

Gilbert Sauro died when the quake struck at 8:03 am, said Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib the Bicol regional police spokesperson.

Radio station dzBB reported, citing a local official, Sauro was in his house when it collapsed in Sitio Alimango, Brgy Concepcion, Cataingan.

The quake's epicenter was reported seven kilometers southeast of Cataingan, the Philippine Volcanology and Seismology said.

The number of persons injured reached 26, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Region 5 said.

The regional OCD said 22 were hurt in Palanas, two in Pio V Corpuz and one in Uzon .

It added that 16 houses were damaged in Masbate, of which 14 of were totally destroyed. Robina Asido/DMS