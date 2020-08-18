Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founder Nur Misuari might not be liable for allegedly harboring a leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group who recently surrendered to authorities, Malacañang said on Monday.

Musuari reportedly knew ASG subleader Abduljihad "Edang" Susukan's whereabouts after he reportedly surrendered to the MNLF founder in April in Jolo, Sulu.

But it was only recently that the authorities found that he was with Misuari when a photo showing the two together came out.

On August 13, Misuari reportedly handed over Susukan to the police in his residence in Davao City.

"What I know is that he (Misuari) arranged for the surrender. So, in terms of criminal liability, it's highly unlikely because may be he really arranged for Susukan to surrender," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press briefing when asked if Misuari could be held liable for allegedly keeping Susukan.

He said Susukan could not have been arrested after Misuari coddled him.

"It's like he (Misuari) really arranged that authorities will apprehend Susukan in his residence on that given day," Roque added.

Philippine National Police chief General Archie Gamboa said it would be up to the court to determine if Misuari would have any accountability.

He has said the court would determine whether Susukan was arrested or if he surrendered.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also said it would be up to the authorities to probe if Misuari could face raps for his action.

Susukan was wanted for murder, kidnapping and serious illegal detention and frustrated murder charges. Celerina Monte/DMS