A total of P81.6-million worth of illegal drugs were seized at J&T Express Regional Headquarters in Mandaue City last Saturday.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), its personnel were conducting random inspection in the courier service’s office around 3pm when the K9 showed indicators that the three black boxes with LED spotlight contained illegal drugs.

The said boxes were brought for X-ray examination at Pier 3 in Cebu City since it has a modern machine.

PDEA said the X-ray showed that the boxes contained organic substance contrary to the declared cargo contents, prompting the agents to open the boxes.

During the inspection, authorities found that all boxes contained a total of 12 kilos vacuum sealed shabu placed in tea bags and all individually wrapped and sealed with black rubber.

Random screening tests were done which tested positive for the presence of shabu substance.

PDEA said the shipper and recipient were identified and subject to investigation and filing of cases in court. Ella Dionisio/DMS