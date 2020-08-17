The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported a new record high of recoveries of patients with coronavirus disease, bringing the total to 112,586.

Based on its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH recorded 40,397 recoveries, higher than the 38, 075 reported last July 30.

According to the Health department, the high number of recoveries is due to its Oplan Recovery, an initiative aimed to monitor the status of confirmed COVID-19 cases, particularly the deaths and recoveries.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Oplan Recovery has been constant and continuous in order to ensure the data is updated and accurate.

"Through this initiative, data collection, validation, and reconciliation of information is enhanced between the DOH Central and Regional Offices and the Local Government Units (LGUS)," said Vergeire.

Of the 40,397 total new recoveries, 914 were based on what was reported while 39,483 were time-based recoveries.

As to the number of COVID-19 cases, DOH recorded 3,420 new confirmed cases based on the total tests done by 99 out of 105 current operational labs.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is now at 161,253.

Of the reported cases, 2,745 or 80 percent occurred within the recent 14 days, August 3 to 16.

The regions with highest cases in the last two weeks were NCR with 1,594 or 58 percent, Calabarzon with 619 or 23 percent and Central Visayas with 86 or 3 percent.

As to the fatalities, DOH said 65 new deaths were recorded bringing the total to 2,665 with the majority of the new deaths recorded in NCR with 46.

Other deaths were reported from Central Visayas with 13 and Calabarzon with three, while Central Luzon, Bicol Region and Davao Region all recorded one fatality.

There were 85 duplicates that were removed from the total case count, including five recovered cases.

Moreover, there were 15 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, there were 12 deaths and three active cases. Ella Dionisio/DMS