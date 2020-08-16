Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Abduljahid "Edang" Susukan will remain under the custody of the Philippines National Police (PNP) pending a court order as to where he will be detained.

"Susukan will remain at PNP custodial center pending release of court disposition," the PNP said on Saturday.

The PNP said Susukan arrived at the PNP Custodial Center,Camp Crame at 1:00 am Saturday.

"Upon arrival at Camp BGen Rafael Crame, Susukan underwent standard documentation procedures and the RT-PCR test," said PNP.

"PNP along with AFP remains alert and vigilant to prevent and respond to any reprisal attack," it added.

Nur Misuari, founding chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front, turned over Susukan to the police in Davao City Thursday.

Police served arrest warrants for 23 cases of murder, five for kidnapping and serious illegal detention, and six for frustrated murder on Susukan.

Major General Edgard Arevalo, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said the surrender of Susukan is a '' big blow'' to the Abu Sayyaf. Robina Asido/DMS