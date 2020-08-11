The Department of Health ( DOH) said Monday new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases reached a new record high of 6,958.

The previous record high was 6,352 on August 4.

The National Capital Region accounted for 4, 163 of the new cases. Laguna has 400, Rizal 353, Cavite 312 and Bulacan 178.

These five areas have been under modified enhanced community quarantine since August 4. It will end on August 18 unless extended by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Total cases are now at 136, 638. Out of these, active cases are 66, 186. Mild cases account for 91.6 percent of these, asymptomatic 7.2 percent, severe and critical 0.6 percent.

There were 24 deaths from COVID-19 reported, bringing the total to 2,293.

Recoveries reached 633, bringing the total to 68. 159.

The DOH's daily case report took place at 8 pm, four hours late from its usual 4 pm announcements due to an ''unexpected system error.''DMS