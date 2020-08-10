The Calapan City Police Station was placed on a temporary lockdown on Sunday after its personnel were tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to Mimaropa police, five police personnel and one non-uniformed personnel were found positive after having contact with a police trainee who was found infected by the virus.

A detainee at the police station was also tested positive for COVID-19, it said.

“All personnel of the said station were temporarily placed under quarantine inside the said station while PNP personnel from Provincial Mobile Forces took over,” the police regional office said.

Calapan City Mayor Arnan Panaligan said the station is not allowed to accept visitors.

“No one will be allowed to enter the police station and visitations for inmates were suspended,” Panaligan said.

The mayor said a tent will be set up in front of the police station for any complaint or request for police assistance.

“This setup will remain until needed,” he said.

To prevent further spread of the virus, Panaligan also placed their City Hall under limited lockdown status since the quarantine and isolation facility in their area is inside the city hall complex.

He also urged his constituents to stay at home and the private sector to have work from home arrangements. Ella Dionisio/DMS