The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recorded more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In its latest Case Bulletin, the Health department reported 3,109 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 129,913.

Of the new cases reported, majority came from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,700, followed by Laguna with 169, Cebu with 114, Rizal with 98, and Cavite with 93.

DOH said the new reported cases were based on the total tests done by 82 out of 99 current operational laboratories.

“Of the new reported cases today, 2,055 (66%) occurred within the recent 14 days (July 27-August 9, 2020),” DOH said.

It added the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were the National Capital Region with 992 or 48 percent, Calabarzon with 320 (16%), Central Luzon with 156 or (8%) and from repatriates with 156 or (8%).

DOH, meanwhile, said there were 654 recoveries, which brought the total to 67,673, while 61 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 2,270.

The new deaths were from Central Visayas with 36 (59%), NCR with 16 (26%), Ilocos Region with 3 (5%), Zamboanga Peninsula with 2 (3%), Calabarzon with 2 (3%), Eastern Visayas with one (2%), and Western Visayas also with one (2%).

Of the 61 deaths, DOH said 17 happened in August, 34 in July, six in June, and four in May.

“There were 81 duplicates that were removed from the total case count. Of these, 78 recovered cases have been removed. Moreover, 20 cases that were previously reported to have recovered have been validated to have died and were included in the count of new deaths,” the Health department said.

It reiterated that numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation.

Globally, as of August 8, there were 19,187,943 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 716,075 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Ella Dionisio/DMS