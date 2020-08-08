まにら新聞ウェブ

8月8日のまにら新聞から

31 Filipinos injured, 4 dead in Beirut blasts: DFA update

［ 75 words｜2020.8.8｜英字 ］

The number of Filipinos injured in the Beirut, Lebanon blasts has risen to 31 while those killed in the incident remain at four, the Department of Foreign Affairs reported Friday.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said the Philippine Embassy in Beirut continues to "ascertain the condition" of other Filipinos there.

A report from the embassy's Beirut Charge d'affaires, Ajeet Panemanglor, said two Filipinos remain in critical condition at the Rizk Hospital. DMS