The Philippine government will heighten the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers in Lebanon following the explosion that killed two Filipinos and injured eight others, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

"I believe the DFA (Department of Foreign Affais) will intensify our efforts to bring home our kababayan in that war-torn area," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in an interview by CNN Philippines.

He said the Filipinos who wish to be evacuated from Lebanon will be repatriated.

He noted that Lebanon is a war-torn country and the DFA has issued series of advisories against working there.

The DFA, through the Philippine Embassy in Beirut, reported that a powerful explosion occurred in the Port of Beirut on August 4 resulting in several fatalities and dozens injured, as well as causing widespread damage throughout the city.

"Per latest reports from the Philippine Embassy two Filipinos have been reported killed and six injured. All were in their employers homes during the explosion," DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez said. Celerina Monte/DMS