Malacañang rejected on Tuesday a proposal of new Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay to use the Anti-Terrorism Act and its implementing rules and regulations to regulate social media.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Republic Act No. 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 does not contain provision regarding regulation on social media.

"That's an opinion of General Gapay. Because I read the Anti-Terror Law, there's no provision that can be used against social media," said Roque, who is a lawyer also.

He said the Cybercrimes Law provides for the provision to regulate social media, "but subject to the authority to be given by our court."

Gapay, shortly after his assumption to his new post, has said that he would be providing input on countering violent extremism and possible regulation on social media because it is a platform now being used by the terrorists to radicalize, recruit and even plan terrorist acts.

The government is crafting the IRR of the newly-passed anti-terror law. Celerina Monte/DMS