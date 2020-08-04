Newly-appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay wants a provision to regulate social media in the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Anti-Terrorism Act

In a virtual press conference, after his formal assumption as AFP Chief of Staff, Gapay emphasized the importance of this provision which is being used by terrorists to recruit and plan their attacks.

"We will also suggest some provisions on how to curb radicalism, radicalism of the youth so we'll be providing some inputs on countering violent extremism and likewise maybe regulating, even regulating social media," Gapay said.

"This is the platform now being used by the terrorists to radicalize, to recruit and even plan terrorist acts.That's why we need to have specific provisions of this in the IRR pertaining to regulating the use of social media," he added.

Gapay said the military would also suggest the inclusion of a provision that would enhance intelligence sharing.

"Based on experience... we would suggest mechanisms to be created at the sub national regional and down to probably the grassroots level to really address this threat of terrorism in our country," he said.

"We would also suggest some provisions in the IRR how to enhance intelligence sharing, sharing of intelligence not only domestically but with our foreign counterparts because this is a global threat that we need to address. That's why intelligence fusion, intelligence sharing is very vital," he added.

Gapay said the AFP would also "be giving inputs on strengthening maritime security".

"There are foreign terrorists now in our country and they were able to slip into our porous backdoor. We really have to strengthen maritime security to deny entry of foreign terrorists," he said.

Gapay also wants a provision regulating material in making improvised bombs.

"We know that the simple agriculture supplies would be turned into IEDs (improvised explosive devices). That's why... we will input certain provisions how to regulate these materials in the manufacture of IEDs," Gapay said.

Gapay said the Anti-Terrorism Act is ''very, very good.''

"It is comprehensive. It is proactive and it is geared to prevent... terroristic acts, so while they were planning, we have to stop them and we will capitalize on that very good aspect of this law," he added. Robina Asido/DMS