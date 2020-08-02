The Department of Transportation on Saturday signed two civil works contracts worth nearly P38 billion ($728 million) for the flagship Malolos?Clark Railway Project, which is financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The railway project will construct a safe, affordable, reliable, and environment-friendly railway connecting the northern provinces and the capital, Metro Manila. The contract signing will jumpstart the construction phase of the project, create much-needed jobs, and boost local economic activity.

“This project means a lot to the Republic of the Philippines, to our countrymen, in terms of making their lives comfortable,” said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade. “I want to send a message to the Filipino people that we have never stopped working, we have kept the ball rolling to deliver the much-needed transport infrastructure projects of the country. This is our own way of saying ‘Build, Build, Build continues’.”

“Today’s signing of the two civil works contracts for the Malolos?Clark Railway Project is a milestone for the Philippine government’s landmark Build, Build, Build infrastructure development program,” said ADB Director General for Southeast Asia Ramesh Subramaniam.

“ADB remains strongly committed to working with the government, development partners, and the private sector to deliver infrastructure for all Filipinos. The Malolos?Clark Railway is expected to be completed by 2024. When the entire North?South Commuter Railway system is operational, we expect up to one million passengers will ride the train daily on this modern, safe, and efficient system by 2040,” said Subramaniam. ADB