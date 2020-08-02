For the third straight day, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday new coronavirus cases set record highs.

New COVID-19 cases reached 4,963, surpassing 4,063 new cases last Friday.

This, therefore, brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 98,232. Active cases reached 30, 928 of which 88.9 percent are mild, 9.2 percent are asymptomatic, severe 1.1 percent and critical 0.8 percent.

Of the new cases, majority came from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 2,667 followed by Cavite 405, Cebu 355, Laguna 324 and Rizal 252.

Seventeen deaths from COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the total to 2,039 fatalities.

Ninety-three patients overcame COVID-19, with total recoveries at 65,265. DMS